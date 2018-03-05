Millions of people anonymously shared their secrets with one man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Would you share your secrets with a stranger? The San Diego Museum of Man’s newest exhibit, PostSecret, explores the power secrets have to connect us and allow us to feel alone, together.

For over a decade, people from all across the world have been creating and sending postcards with their untold secrets to Frank Warren, the founder of PostSecret.

Warren has received over a million postcards and each postcard submission is a unique, handmade piece of art made by a person who needed to share their secret into the world.

"This exhibit explores the idea that everyone has a secret – whether it’s funny or dark or awful or romantic," according to San Diego Museum of Man Director of Exhibits Erika Katayama.

The exhibit will open at the San Diego Museum of Man on April 14.