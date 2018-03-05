Family members say man accused of murdering toddler is kind, gentle

Posted 5:13 PM, March 5, 2018, by

SAN DIEGO -- A young woman testified Monday in the Tieray Jones murder trial that she heard a little boy screaming the day that 2-year-old Jahi Turner disappeared in 2002.

J'aime Brown said she was about 8-years-old when she was playing at the park where Jahi Turner was reported missing by his stepfather.

“I vaguely –- it’s a little blurry it was so long ago –- I vaguely remember a little boy screaming that was being taken into a house," Brown said.

Jones, who is accused of murdering the little boy, has always said he took Jahi to a playground near Balboa Park. Jones claims he left the boy alone when he walke to get a drink from a nearby vending machine, and when he returned, Jahi was gone.

Related Story
New video shows police interview from the day of Jahi Turner’s disappearance

“I remember my dad took me home, and we saw him on TV and I remember, like, oh that looks like the little boy that I saw," said Brown.

After Brown testified, Jones’ current wife and his stepfather took the stand. Both were questioned about Jones’ behavior with his biological children.

“It was always calm – relaxed them down and then talked the situation over. Tieray is not violent – or he doesn’t yell either," said Jones' sister LaToya Jones.

Jones’ stepfather also testified about a phone call he had with Jahi’s mother, Tameka Jones, who was away on Navy deployment when her son vanished.

“If you think this man did something to your child – then you’d be less than a woman not to go after him. That’s what I told her – if you believe that, then do what you got to do. But he told me he didn’t do it. So I told her the truth will come out," said Earl Lee, Jones' stepfather.

Related stories