Ex-San Diego City Manager McGrory appointed CSD trustee

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego city manager and Padres executive John McGrory was appointed Monday to the California State University Board of Trustees by Gov. Jerry Brown.

McGrory, 68, of San Diego, is currently chief executive at La Jolla MJ Management LLC, where he’s worked since 2009. He previously served for two years as the chief operating officer for the San Diego Padres and worked as the San Diego city manager from 1991 to 1997, according to the governor’s office.

McGrory, a Democrat, is a graduate of the University of San Diego School of Law and earned a master’s degree in public administration from San Diego State University.

The $100 per diem job requires Senate confirmation.