Chula Vista officials to discuss school safety

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Officials will hold a town hall meeting Monday evening to discuss safety at Chula Vista schools.

Parents and students will hear from Sweetwater Union High School District officials, city officials and police officers. Authorities will introduce an app, “Students Speaking Out,” that allows middle and high school students to anonymously provide tips to Crime Stoppers about threats or crimes affecting their schools, including weapons or violence on campus.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place at the Chula Vista High School Performing Arts Center on Fourth Avenue.

Join CVPD and SUHSD at Chula Vista HS for a school safety forum tonight at 6pm. 820 Fourth Ave, CV pic.twitter.com/5wDnsLPe2g — Chula Vista Police (@ChulaVistaPD) March 6, 2018

