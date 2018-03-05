× Carjacker shoots at driver, ditches car 3 blocks away

SAN DIEGO – A driver was shot at but uninjured during an armed carjacking early Monday morning in the Colinas Del Sol area of San Diego, police said.

Two men, one armed with a gun and another with a knife, approached the victim about 12:55 a.m. in the 4100 block of Altadena Avenue and demanded the vehicle at gunpoint, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

“During a fight for the vehicle, a suspect fired a round, missing the victim,” Buttle said. “The victim was not injured.”

The suspects made off with the vehicle headed westbound on Orange Avenue but apparently abandoned it after driving just a few blocks, Buttle said. The stolen vehicle was found unoccupied at 4100 50th Street, just around the corner from where the fight broke out during the theft.

Both suspects were described as men in their early 20s. The suspected gunman wore a blue jacket and blue jeans, while the suspect with the knife wore a beige jacket.

Robbery detectives were dispatched to the scene and were investigating the carjacking and shooting.