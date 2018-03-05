Burning truck jams traffic on I-5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A truck fire Monday slowed traffic on northbound Interstate 5 near Del Mar Heights for less than an hour.

About 10 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a commercial truck with flames in its open bed on the northbound I-5, just south of Via De La Valle. The car pool was blocked by the burning truck. It took firefighters about half an hour to get to the fire and douse the flames.

The driver of the truck was not injured, according to the CHP.

There was no information on what caused the fire.