Burger flipping robot now cooking at Caliburger fast food restaurant

LOS ANGELES - Your next fast food burger might be cooked by a robot.

A burger-flipping robot named Flippy is now cooking up hamburgers at a fast food restaurant called Caliburger in Pasadena, California. FOX 5 Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro went there for a preview event where Flippy was making lunch.

So how does it work? Before Flippy can get started, it needs a little human help. A co-worker puts raw patties on the grill.

"The kitchen of the future will always have people in it, but we see that kitchen as having people and robots," said David Zito, co-founder and chief executive officer of Miso Robotics.

Flippy uses thermal imaging, 3D and camera vision to sense when to flip - and when to remove, KTLA reported.

The $60,000 robot was developed by a subsidiary called Miso Robotics.

"It detects the temperature of the patty, the size of the patty and the temperature of the grill surface," said Zito.

Caliburger is a restaurant which serves up California style burgers and fries. The chain plans to expand the use of it at other locations soon.

"The key to success in the restaurant industry is consistency. So anytime you go to a Caliburger anywhere you know that the patty will be cooked exactly the same," said John Miller, CEO of Cali Group, the company that runs the chain.