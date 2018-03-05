Boaters warned to watch for whale in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Coast Guard warned recreational boaters and commercial skippers to be on the lookout for a gray whale seen swimming in San Diego Bay.

“We first got the report of a gray whale in the bay around 10:30 this morning,” U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Joel Guzman told FOX 5. “It did not seem to be in any danger or distress, but we did broadcast a notice to mariners to be on the lookout for their safety as well as the whale’s wellbeing.”

The last sighting of the whale reported to the Coast Guard was around 11 a.m. off of Shelter Island, Guzman said. It’s not uncommon for whales to swim into the bay, and they usually find their way out on their own, so the Coast Guard was monitoring the situation and had no immediate plans to take action.

The whale was spotted by Cat. Rick Scott on the Ocean Odyssey. He took three photos of the whale’s fluke Monday morning in front of America’s Cup Harbor.