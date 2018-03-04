× VW bug slams into traffic light downtown

SAN DIEGO — A driver careened into a traffic signal in downtown San Diego on Sunday.

It happened at about 4:15 p.m. on the corner of Sixth and Ash Streets, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A male passenger in his 20’s was taken to UCSD to be treated for minor injuries, police confirmed.

The vehicle, a Volkswagen Beetle, received heavy damage to its front end in the crash. The traffic signal also was damaged, but appeared to still be operational.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.