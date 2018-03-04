Rita Moreno re-wears dress from 1962 Oscars win

LOS ANGELES — Legendary actress and singer Rita Moreno wore the same dress to the Oscars tonight as she wore in 1962 for her win as best supporting actress in her role as Anita in “West Side Story.”

The dress is made out of obi, she said on the red carpet, the same material often used in Japanese kimonos. The 86-year-old actress said she purchased the dress in the Philippines.

Moreno is one of just 12 people in history to have won a Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony, and is a presenter for tonight’s 90th Academy Awards.