Man shot after witnessing fight in East Village

SAN DIEGO – A man had to drive himself to the hospital after he was apparently struck by a bullet that apparently was not meant for him, just east of downtown San Diego, police said Sunday.

The 48-year-old man had parked his car around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near the corner of 11th Avenue and E Street, and was walking away when he saw two people arguing, then heard two gunshots, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

The man didn’t see a gun, but ran back to his car, where he noticed his right leg was in pain. He looked down and realized he was bleeding.

The victim drove himself to a hospital, and he was treated for non- life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

The man was unable to provide officers with a suspect description. The incident was under investigation.