Oscars Results: ‘The Shape of Water’ wins Best Picture

Posted 8:16 PM, March 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:56PM, March 4, 2018

LOS ANGELES — The results for the 90th annual Academy Awards are in:

BEST PICTURE

WINNER:

The Shape of Water

Nominees:
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER:

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Nominees:
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST ACTOR

WINNER:

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Nominees:
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER:

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Runners up:
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

 

