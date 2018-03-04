Oscars Results: ‘The Shape of Water’ wins Best Picture

LOS ANGELES — The results for the 90th annual Academy Awards are in:

BEST PICTURE

WINNER:

The Shape of Water

Nominees:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER:

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Nominees:

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST ACTOR

WINNER:

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Nominees:

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER:

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Runners up:

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread