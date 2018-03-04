Oscars Results: ‘The Shape of Water’ wins Best Picture

LOS ANGELES — The results for the 90th annual Academy Awards are in:
BEST PICTURE
WINNER:
The Shape of Water
Nominees:
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ACTRESS
WINNER:
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Nominees:
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
BEST ACTOR
WINNER:
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Nominees:
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
BEST DIRECTOR
WINNER:
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Runners up:
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread