Here comes the sun: Warm weather’s on the way

SAN DIEGO -- San Diegans are due for a reprieve from storms and wintry temperatures.

Mild weather is expected throughout the region for much of the next week, forecasters said Sunday.

Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s were predicted for San Diego through Friday, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters predicted temperatures a couple degrees higher for inland areas -- the weather in Julian and other mountain areas was expected to range from the 50s to the mid 60s over the course of the week.

This weekend's storms didn't do much to put a dent in the area's rain deficit. Most areas just saw a few tenths of an inch of rain.

San Diego International Airport has recorded just 2.46 inches of rain since the rainy season that began Oct. 1. The airport typically averages about 7.58 inches of rain by this point in the season

There will, however, be a chance of more rain next weekend.