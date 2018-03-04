Firefighters pull man from car after head-on collision with a tree

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A man was seriously injured Sunday when he crashed his car into a tree in San Marcos.

Just after 9:30 a.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was informed of a car that slammed head-on into a tree on South Twin Oaks Valley Road, north of Village Drive, sheriff’s Deputy David Arnold said.

Witnesses told deputies that they had seen the driver of a red 2008 Nissan Versa swerving between lanes just prior to striking the tree, Arnold said.

Deputies and firefighters had to pull the man from the car. He was taken by paramedics to Palomar Medical Center for serious, but non-life- threatening, injuries to his head, chest and abdomen, the deputy said.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, Arnold said.

Witnesses to the crash were asked to call Arnold at the San Marcos station at (858) 565-5200.