DUI arrest after SUV flips on busy freeway

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after his SUV flipped over near the 54 and 5 freeway connectors.

Two people were inside the SUV at the time and suffered minor injuries, California Highway Patrol confirmed. Both are expected to recover.

The crash took place just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, and shut down the transition ramp for about 30 minutes. All lanes later reopened.