Downtown business owner says disturbing behavior is becoming common

SAN DIEGO -- No one was injured when an officer fired his weapon in a struggle with a man downtown on Saturday night, but a longtime business owner told FOX 5 that the circumstances surrounding the scuffle are becoming more common.

A man identified as 30-year-old Brent Zadina had been on the hood of a vehicle yelling at a motorist when a police officer was flagged down to respond to the erratic behavior.

When he is released from an area hospital, he will be arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest through the use of force and violence, said Lt. Mike Holden of the San Diego Police Department.

The strange incident felt familiar to one business owner, who told FOX 5: "There's more crazy people walking the street, you hear them coming by, talking really loudly to themselves, yelling at other people."