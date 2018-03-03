Police swarm downtown after officer-involved-shooting

SAN DIEGO — Police swarmed to the corner of Ash and India Streets on Saturday night after an officer-involved shooting.

SDPD confirmed that the incident took place shortly before 7 p.m.

At least one officer called for back-up while engaged in an altercation with a male suspect, the Watch Commander said. During the scuffle, the officer opened fire at least once. However, no one was hit.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody. It’s not clear what prompted the altercation.

A large police presence is on-scene and India Street is closed between A and B streets. It’s unknown how long the closure will remain in effect.

The incident happened on India Street near the Music Box, which has a concert scheduled for tonight. The venue moved the entrance for the show to a back door as the investigation continued outside.

A resident whose balcony overlooks the intersection told FOX 5 that he returned home to the sound of sirens. When he stepped outside he saw police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck. Officers appeared to be searching on foot, he said.

We will update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.