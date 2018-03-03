× Plane full of orphaned puppies touches down in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A plane full of 39 orphaned puppies in need of permanent homes is set to arrive at McClellan-Palomar Airport Saturday.

The puppies are being sent from the Houston, Texas area to the Helen Woodward Animal Center by Operation Pets Alive, which rescues dogs displaced after natural disasters from being euthanized.

In September, the Rancho Santa Fe animal shelter took in 64 dogs and cats that were displaced following Hurricane Harvey.

Orphaned animals continue to be a problem in Houston as it’s being rebuilt following the storm, according to the Helen Woodward center.

The puppies will receive medical checks following their arrival before being transported to foster homes. The dogs will be sent to local shelters after they are fully cleared for adoption.