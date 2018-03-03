× Pedestrian seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was seriously injured early this morning after being struck by a car in Sherman Heights and the hit-and-run driver was arrested.

The crash was reported at 12:49 a.m. in the 1800 block of Imperial Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The 29-year-old pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk crossing Imperial Avenue at 19th Street and was struck by a 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass, Heims said. The car ran a red light when it struck the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries, Heims said.

Officers later found the car in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue where they detained the male driver, Heims said. The suspect, identified as 44- year-old Onaje Davis, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and felony DUI, according to Heims.