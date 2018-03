Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. -- A paddle-out in honor of the late surf coach Stan Searfus drew a crowd at Shipwreck's Beach despite chilly weather on Saturday.

Searfus, a father of six and a beloved coach and lifeguard, died while surfing near Sunset Cliffs in January.

The event started at 3:30 p.m. and lasted until sunset, when friends and loved ones toasted to Searfus on the shore.