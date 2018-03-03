However brief, rainstorm wreaks traffic havoc

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans had a wet morning Saturday, as the week’s second winter storm dumped a few tenths of an inch of rain on the region.

The rain was short lived — it was mostly gone by noon — but heavy.

Traffic was snarled in some areas as the sudden downpour caught drivers off-guard. More than a dozen vehicle crashes were reported on San Diego County freeways as the storm rolled through.

In Fallbrook, a Costco truck overturned off Interstate 15. In La Jolla, a sedan tumbled off Interstate 5. And in Mission Valley, six separate drivers were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.

The San Diego International Airport saw 0.23 inches of rain, while 0.45 fell in Carlsbad, 0.33 in Fallbrook and 0.1 in El Cajon, according to the National Weather Service.

A total of 0.82 inches of rain fell on Palomar Mountain — the highest amount in the San Diego area.

South County saw the least amount of rain, with 0.06 inches falling in Chula Vista and 0.04 in San Ysidro.

Forecasters predicted mostly dry weather for the rest of the day.

Sunny skies were expected for most of next week, with a chance of more rain next weekend.