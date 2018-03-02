× ‘Red Wig Bandit’ gets 20 years for robbery spree

SAN DIEGO — A man who sported a red wig as he held up fast-food restaurants, gas stations and other stores at gunpoint throughout San Diego County last summer will be behind bars for the foreseeable future.

Michael Garcia, also known as Michael Vincent, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in state prison on Friday after he pleaded guilty to nine counts of robbery and one count each of identity theft and shoplifting.

Deputy District Attorney James Koerber said Garcia used a stolen ID to purchase two BB guns from a Walmart in Santee, then went on a robbery spree from July 9 to Sept. 15.

Garcia, 36, was dubbed the “Red Wig Bandit” because he wore a wig in some of the heists, the prosecutor said.

Garcia’s victims included gas stations, GameStop video game stores, local restaurants and a Smart & Final in Chula Vista.