2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University dorm

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Police were investigating reports of a deadly shooting at a dormitory at Central Michigan University Friday morning.

Two people died after shots were fired on the fourth floor of a campus dorm in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, WXMI reported. The gunman was "at large," according to school officials.

Mt. Pleasant police said other schools in the area were locked down as a precaution.

CMU school officials confirmed the reports of a shooting at 9:30 a.m. ET Friday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.