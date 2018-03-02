North Pacific storm to bring rain, snow to San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A North Pacific storm system will slowly move over San Diego County starting Friday.

The winter storm will bring rain and mountain snow to the region late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. The most precipitation is expected early Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon, NWS stated.

Share your weather pictures with FOX 5

As the cold winter storm moves east a high-pressure system will fill the void bringing with it warmer weather for the beginning of next week.

Live Radar: Track the storm

High temperatures Friday will be 61 to 66 degrees at the beaches, inland and in the western valleys. It'll be 56 to 61 near the foothills, 50 to 57 in the mountains and 70 to 75 in the deserts.