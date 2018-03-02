Mudslide triggers closure of Topanga Canyon pass

MALIBU, Calif. – A SigAlert was issued after a mudslide near Malibu on a rainy Friday morning triggered the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, authorities said.

All lanes of State Route 27 were shut down between PCH and Grand View Drive shortly before 10 a.m. because of a slide that left the roadway covered in mud and rocks, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

The slide occurred on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. She said the closure began on PCH but didn’t impact the highway, KTLA reported.

CHP’s Moorpark office initially tweeted that all lanes of PCH were shut down before providing updated information on the social media platform.

It was not immediately known how long the road would be fully closed.

About two hours before the mudslide, the National Weather Service noted an increase in rainfall intensity in Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains.

