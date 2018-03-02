Mom says intruder broke into sleeping daughter’s bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A Chula Vista mother is warning other families after she says someone broke into her daughter's bedroom while she was sleeping.

Robyn Forbes said the break-in happened sometime between 11 p.m Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday at an apartment near the "H" Street trolley station. She said her family was practicing their normal morning routine when she noticed her 14-year-old daughter's window was wide open.

“I stepped up on the table here to look out and the screen was outside against the building, and then I noticed her purse was laying in the dirt,” Forbes said.

Forbes said that was when she realized someone had been in her little girl's bedroom.

“It just startled me honestly because you just think, who was in the house? Who got in the window? Who was in the room with my daughter?” Forbes said.

The mother said her daughter woke up confused because she did not hear anything during the night and now she feels nervous and unsettled.

“You just have that sense of violation. Your privacy has been peeked in on and it’s just anger,” Forbes said.

Though the family is glad no one was hurt, they say it's hard not to think about the what-ifs.

“You see movies and TV shows. So you just think, oh my God, it could have been a lot worse," Forbes said.

It appears nothing was stolen. Police believe the would-be thief reached in to grab the teen's purse off the edge of her TV and tossed it down after realized it had nothing in it. Still, it was an alarming experience that has motivated the family to change their ways.

“All the windows will be closed at night, no exceptions. Purchasing locks, some kind of light sensor, video equipment,” Forbes said.

Forbes said she has been talking to neighbors to see if they saw or heard anything, but so far no luck.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department.

