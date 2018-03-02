Julian High student questioned in school threat investigation

JULIAN, Calif. – Deputies were investigating a possible threat involving a Julian High School student, according to school officials Friday.

Julian High Unified School District spokeswoman Yvonne Fleet said classes were not interrupted Friday and students were not in danger after a possible threat was reported. A male student was questioned off-campus by San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies, she said.

School officials alerted parents of the investigation:

“At Julian High School, the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We are working cooperatively with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department as they investigate a possible threat involving a JHS student. Sheriffs deputies contacted the student off-campus. At no time were our students or school in danger. We understand that this can be unsettling for students and parents alike and want to assure the community that we take all threats seriously and work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our schools.”

Officials did not release the name or age of the student.

Local law enforcement agencies have reported numerous threats to schools across San Diego County since February 14 – most of them seemingly unfounded. The uptick in local incidents were reported in the aftermath of the gun massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.