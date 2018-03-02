Instant Pot recalls melting cookers

OTTAWA, Ont. — Owners of a defective Instant Pot model that’s been deemed a melting and fire hazard can now have their unit replaced for free, thanks to a voluntary recall.

The popular multi-cookers, which can roast, stew, bake, steam and more, have had more than 100 reported malfunctions according to the Ottawa-based company, with five resulting in property damage but no reported injuries.

The defective units are Gem 65 8-in-1 cookers with the batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746 printed on the rating label on the underside of the product.

Owners of those units can return them directly to Walmart for a free replacement, or contact Double Insight toll-free at 888-891-1473 for more information.

Find the full recall notice from Instant Pot below: