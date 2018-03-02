Chip and Joanna Gaines ready to launch new ‘Fixer Upper’ series

LOS ANGELES – Fans may be losing one of their favorite HGTV shows, but Chip and Joanna Gaines are offering up a parting gift.

While the couple is ending the very popular “Fixer Upper,” they’re delivering up 15 half-hour episodes of a fresh companion series, “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design” that “will give fans a never-before-seen look at the coveted design secrets,” HGTV said.

“The new 15-episode series will highlight how Joanna creates breathtaking designs — from strategy to staging — in each stunning overhaul,” HGTV said in a news release. “Super fans of ‘Fixer Upper’ can expect to see rooms that were not included in original episodes of the series.”

Joanna Gaines, who is expecting her fifth child, expressed her excitement about the new show.

Joanna Gaines Will Star in a New HGTV Show After Fixer Upper Ends Next Month https://t.co/gzT1UCxG7Y — People (@people) March 1, 2018

“I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal,” she said in a statement. “I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams.”

Gaines last March offered a sneak peek of the new program.

“Behind the Design” premieres April 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.