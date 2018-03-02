Alleged dealer charged in Pendleton Marine’s overdose death

SAN DIEGO – A San Marcos man has been charged with distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Camp Pendleton Marine, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

The 25-year-old corporal was found unresponsive on the floor of his barracks in January of last year. He was next to his computer chair, wearing headphones and appeared to have been playing video games. Paramedics were not able to revive him.

An autopsy found that he died from a fentanyl overdose. A death investigation resulted in federal charges against the alleged drug dealer, 25-year-old Kyle Anthony Shephard.

In December, Shephard was arrested and charged with distribution of approximately 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills.

“What a senseless tragedy that another young life has been lost because of fentanyl,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman. “This Marine was serving his country and had his whole life ahead of him. We are going to hold dealers accountable for the deaths that result from their reckless disregard for human life.”

Shephard will appear in court on Tuesday. If convicted, he faces anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.