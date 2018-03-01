Video shows violent attack at Redbox movie machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police released video from security camera that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a convenience store.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 15 outside a 7-Eleven store in the North Park neighborhood.

The video, which was recorded outside the store at 3019 Meade Avenue, shows a woman standing in front of the Redbox video rental machine. She appears to be looking through the available video rentals.

A man walks up behind the woman and stands behind her, as if waiting his turn. Suddenly he comes up next to the woman and violently shoves her off the sidewalk.

The woman fell to the ground and was injured by the attack.

Police released the video in the hope that someone will recognize the man who attacked the woman. Anyone with information about the attack should call San Diego police Det. Kevin Armentano at 619-516-3025.