Southwest Airlines increases drink prices March 1

NEW YORK – The price of alcoholic beverages on Southwest Airlines flights increased Thursday.

Starting March 1, Southwest raised the price of their beverages by $1 and $2, depending on the drink. It’s the first time the domestic carrier has changed drink prices since 2009, USA Today reported.

Beer will now be $6 to $7, wine is $6 and liquor is $7, according to airline officials.

Passengers with drink coupons won’t have to pay extra money, airline officials said.

Travelers who fly business select or purchase higher-priced tickets will get a free drink coupon on the day of their flight. Free drinks will also be served on certain holidays.