SDUSD board president says teachers shouldn’t be armed

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Unified School District and School Board President Kevin Beiser discussed student safety in light of the deadly shooting two weeks ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The SDUSD board unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday calling on lawmakers to reactivate the federal ban on assault rifles.

The resolution, brought to the trustees by board President Kevin Beiser, asks lawmakers to reinstate the federal assault weapon ban that was signed into law in 1994. That law expired in 2004 and was never renewed by Congress.

Beiser is also calling for a 10 percent tax on firearms and ammunition to fund more school safety initiatives and school police.

Beiser also discussed how the district plan's to respond to a nationwide, student-led walkout planned for March 14, and the resolution he put forth at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting demanding elected officials work to enact stricter gun-control laws.