Report ranks California last in quality of life

WASHINGTON — Californians have the worst quality of life in the country, if you ask U.S. News and World Report.

A new study published by the media company ranked the Golden State last in quality of life, last in urban air quality, second-to-last in voter participation, 49th in affordability and 26th in education.

California’s overall finish came in at 32, aided significantly by its number one ranking in public health and number four in economy.

The rankings and report are based on an index created by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which surveyed more than 30,000 people. It drew on healthcare, education, economy, infrastructure, public safety and other factors, with particular weight placed on the first two factors.

View the full report here.