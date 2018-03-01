Motorcyclist arrested after dramatic road-rage crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- The motorcyclist who started a chain of events that resulted in a spectacular road-rage crash in Santa Clarita has been arrested months after the accident, police say.

The biker caused the chain reaction crash after kicking a car in the HOV lane. The car swung back toward the motorcycle in retaliation, but slammed into the center divider and went careening across multiple lanes in the other direction, hitting and flipping over a truck.

Police said the motorcyclist's bail was set at 110,000, and that he faces several felony charges.