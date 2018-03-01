Marine killed in air station shooting identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday released the name of a 20-year-old serviceman who died in a shooting this week at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

USMC Lance Cpl. David M. Gonzalez of Yucaipa was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday in an armory at the northern San Diego air base, according to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing public affairs.

The fatality was not believed to be a homicide, according to military officials, who did not disclose whether it was an apparent accident or possibly a suicide.

Gonzalez, who joined the Marine Corps in December 2016, was assigned to Marine Tactical Air Command Squadron 38, serving as a small-arms repair technician.

An investigation into his death was ongoing, authorities said.