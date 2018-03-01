Residents of Lilac Fire burn areas prepare for storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONSALL, Calif. -- As a winter storm is headed to the region this weekend, San Diego County officials are preparing for possible mudslides in areas burned by the Lilac Fire.

The National Weather Service predicts rains will hit the region Friday through Saturday. Now, after the December fire left the Bonsall community exposed and barren, homeowners are closely watching surrounding hills and mountainsides for potential mudslides.

"We will be patrolling these areas and if we see rainfall intensities that signal a concern, they will be patrolling through the night," said Sara Agahi, flood control district manager for the Department of Public Works.

With exposed lots and tangled, burned down trees, the Rancho Estates Community is doing their best to prepare.

After the Lilac Fire delt some moderate damage to Joanne Masar's home, she said the light rains haven't been too bad, though she admits she could have some flood trouble if the sandbags aren't correctly placed.

"It will be a test for all of us and if there is some damage we will get together and fix it," Masar said.

County officials say their drainage plans are a patchwork of public and private flood channels.

"The county maintains all of the public facilities but it's really important for private property owners to look around their own properties, look to see if these drainages are clogged and remove vegetation," Agahi said.

She says a chain reaction can happen quickly with serious consequences, but residents of the community say they've already survived the worst of the worst and if there is new damage, they are ready to take care of each other.