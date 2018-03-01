× Firefighters collect donations to support burn-injured children

SAN DIEGO – Fire departments across San Diego County are participating in the 19th annual Firefighter Boot Drive to support the Burn Institute at 100 major intersections.

The “Fill the Boot” campaign is happening from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Last year, more than $220,000 was raised for the institute’s programs and services, including Camp Beyond the Scars for burn-injured children.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning for the annual Firefighter Boot Drive to benefit the @Burn_Institute #FilltheBoot #love pic.twitter.com/2agJ1b7Vpy — SDFD (@SDFD) March 1, 2018

Lakeside Firefighters & our Logistic Volunteers (LVGs) are out this morning for the @Burn_Institute #BootDrive raising money to help burn-injured children. pic.twitter.com/114UruqCIV — Lakeside Fire (LKS) (@LakesideFire) March 1, 2018

Intersections in San Diego County where donations are being accepted include the following:

Alpine Fire Protection District

Alpine Boulevard & S. Grade Road

Harbison Canyon & Arnold Way

Tavern Road & Alpine Boulevard

Barona Fire Department

Founders Way & Wildcat Canyon Road

Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District

Bonita Road & Central Avenue

CAL FIRE and San Diego County Fire Authority

Mountain Meadow Road & Meadow Glen Way East

Jamacha Blvd. & Willow Glen Road

Port of Entry Hwy 188

Highway 94 & Jefferson

Highway 94 & Buckman Springs Road

Old Highway 80 & Pine Valley Road at Park

Viejas Blvd. & Viejas Grade

Main Street & 10th Street

San Vicente Road & Gunn Stage Road

Montecito Rd. &Main St.

Carlsbad Firefighters Association

Palomar Airport Road & Paseo Del Norte

Chula Vista Fire Department

East H Street & Hidden Vista Drive

Telegraph Canyon Road & Halecrest Drive

Olympic Pkwy & Oleander Avenue

Del Mar Firefighters

Villa De La Valle & Jimmy Durante Blvd.

Encinitas Fire Department

El Camino Real & Encinitas Boulevard

El Camino & Leucadia

Escondido Fire Department

N. Broadway & CA-78 Hwy

Via Rancho Parkway at the I-15 Freeway

Federal Firefighters

Midway Drive & Rosecrans Street

Heartland Fire & Rescue

Greenfield Drive & Main Street

Fletcher Parkway & Baltimore

Fletcher Parkway & Amaya

Fletcher Parkway & Dallas

Grossmont & Bancroft

Allison & La Mesa Boulevard

Spring & La Mesa Boulevard

Lemon Grove Avenue &Broadway

Broadway & Massachusetts Ave.

Lemon Grove Avenue & Central Avenue

Imperial Beach Fire Department

Palm Avenue & 13th Street

Julian Cuyamaca Fire Protection District

Washington & Main St.

C St. & Main St.

Lakeside Fire Protection District

Woodside Avenue & Wintergardens Boulevard

Los Coches Road & Highway 8 Business

Miramar Fire Department/Local F-289

Miramar Road & Camino Ruiz

Miramar Road & Clayton Drive

Nassco Fire Department

Harbor Drive & 28th Street

Harbor Drive & Belt Street

National City Firefighters

30th Street & Highland Avenue

North County Fire/Fallbrook Firefighters

Ammunition & S. Mission Rd.

Pala Fire Department

Pala Mission Road & Pala Temecula Road

Pauma Reservation Fire Department

Hwy 76 at Pauma Reservation Road

Poway Fire Department/Local 3822

Community Road & Poway Road

Twin Peaks Road & Pomerado Road

Pomerado Road & Espola Road

Ted Williams Pkwy & Pomerado Road

Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District

Camino Del Sur & Rancho Bernardo Road

San Dieguito & El Apajo

Linea Del Cielo & Lomas Santa Fe at Highland Drive

La Granada & Avenida De Acacias

Lago Lindo & El Montevideo

Elfin Forest Road & San Elijo Road

Harmony Grove Rd & Harmony Grove Village Pkwy

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

West A St. & Front St.

Kettner Blvd. & W. Laurel St.

8th Ave & J St. -OR- 8th Ave & Market St.

5th Ave & University Ave

Palm Ave & Twining Ave

Cesar Chavez Pkwy & National Ave

Goldfinch St. & Washington St.

Torrey Pines Rd. & La Jolla Pkwy

4605 62nd St, San Diego, CA 92115

163 off ramp &10th Ave

Euclid Ave & Imperial Ave

Torrey Pines Rd. & Girard Ave

El Cajon Blvd. & 805 Fwy

Sunset Cliffs Blvd. & West Point Loma Blvd

41st St. & University Ave.

I-15 Freeway at Adams Avenue

S. 32nd St. & Harbor Dr.

Kemper St. & Midway Dr.

Mission Bay Dr. & Garnet Ave

Nimitz Blvd & Rosecrans St

Linda Vista Road & Comstock Street

Del Mar Heights Rd & Carmel Country Rd

Denver St & Clairemont Dr

54th St. & Krenning St.

Clairemont Mesa Blvd. & Genessee Ave

Kearny Villa Road & Aero Drive

W. San Ysidro Rd & Cottonwood Rd

Hollister St. & Coronado Ave

Camino Rico & College Ave

Alta View Dr. & S. Woodman St.

Rancho Bernardo Rd & Bernardo Center Dr.

Navajo Rd. & Cowls Mtn. Blvd.

Eastgate Mall & Genesee Ave

Clairemont Mesa Blvd. & Genessee Ave

Spring Canyon Rd & Scripps Poway Pkwy

Camino Ruiz & Mira Mesa Blvd.

Santo Rd. & Tierrasanta Blvd.

Poway Rd at I-15 Southbound Ramp

Scranton Rd & Mira Mesa Blvd.

Highland Ranch Rd & World Trade Dr.

Otay Mesa Rd & Piper Ranch Rd

Black Mtn. Rd & Mira Mesa Blvd.

Northside Dr. & Fenton Marketplace Driveway

Fenton Pkwy and Rio San Diego Dr.

Camino Del Sur & Carmel Valley Rd.

Sychar Rd. & Skyline Dr.

Solana Beach Fire Department

Lomas Santa Fe Drive & I-5 Freeway

Solana Hills Drive and Lomas Santa Fe Drive

Sycuan Fire Department

Corner of Dehesa Road & Harbison Canyon Road

Valley Center Firefighters Association

Valley Center Road & Lilac Road

Cole Grade Road & Valley Center Road

Viejas Fire Department

I-8 & Tavern on & off ramps

East Victoria Drive & Alpine Boulevard

West Victoria Drive & Alpine Boulevard

Vista Fire Department

Santa Fe Drive & Vista Village Drive

Hacienda & Melrose Drive

CAL FIRE and San Diego County Fire Authority Weekend Boot Drives on March 3 and 4

Lyons Valley Road & Skyline Truck Trail

Don’s Market Hwy 78 & Hwy 79

Desert Ironwood Resort

South Grade Rd. & Canfield Rd

If you miss the firefighters, you can make a donation to the Burn Institute online.