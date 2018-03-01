Firefighters collect donations to support burn-injured children
SAN DIEGO – Fire departments across San Diego County are participating in the 19th annual Firefighter Boot Drive to support the Burn Institute at 100 major intersections.
The “Fill the Boot” campaign is happening from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday.
Last year, more than $220,000 was raised for the institute’s programs and services, including Camp Beyond the Scars for burn-injured children.
Intersections in San Diego County where donations are being accepted include the following:
Alpine Fire Protection District
Alpine Boulevard & S. Grade Road
Harbison Canyon & Arnold Way
Tavern Road & Alpine Boulevard
Barona Fire Department
Founders Way & Wildcat Canyon Road
Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District
Bonita Road & Central Avenue
CAL FIRE and San Diego County Fire Authority
Mountain Meadow Road & Meadow Glen Way East
Jamacha Blvd. & Willow Glen Road
Port of Entry Hwy 188
Highway 94 & Jefferson
Highway 94 & Buckman Springs Road
Old Highway 80 & Pine Valley Road at Park
Viejas Blvd. & Viejas Grade
Main Street & 10th Street
San Vicente Road & Gunn Stage Road
Montecito Rd. &Main St.
Carlsbad Firefighters Association
Palomar Airport Road & Paseo Del Norte
Chula Vista Fire Department
East H Street & Hidden Vista Drive
Telegraph Canyon Road & Halecrest Drive
Olympic Pkwy & Oleander Avenue
Del Mar Firefighters
Villa De La Valle & Jimmy Durante Blvd.
Encinitas Fire Department
El Camino Real & Encinitas Boulevard
El Camino & Leucadia
Escondido Fire Department
N. Broadway & CA-78 Hwy
Via Rancho Parkway at the I-15 Freeway
Federal Firefighters
Midway Drive & Rosecrans Street
Heartland Fire & Rescue
Greenfield Drive & Main Street
Fletcher Parkway & Baltimore
Fletcher Parkway & Amaya
Fletcher Parkway & Dallas
Grossmont & Bancroft
Allison & La Mesa Boulevard
Spring & La Mesa Boulevard
Lemon Grove Avenue &Broadway
Broadway & Massachusetts Ave.
Lemon Grove Avenue & Central Avenue
Imperial Beach Fire Department
Palm Avenue & 13th Street
Julian Cuyamaca Fire Protection District
Washington & Main St.
C St. & Main St.
Lakeside Fire Protection District
Woodside Avenue & Wintergardens Boulevard
Los Coches Road & Highway 8 Business
Miramar Fire Department/Local F-289
Miramar Road & Camino Ruiz
Miramar Road & Clayton Drive
Nassco Fire Department
Harbor Drive & 28th Street
Harbor Drive & Belt Street
National City Firefighters
30th Street & Highland Avenue
North County Fire/Fallbrook Firefighters
Ammunition & S. Mission Rd.
Pala Fire Department
Pala Mission Road & Pala Temecula Road
Pauma Reservation Fire Department
Hwy 76 at Pauma Reservation Road
Poway Fire Department/Local 3822
Community Road & Poway Road
Twin Peaks Road & Pomerado Road
Pomerado Road & Espola Road
Ted Williams Pkwy & Pomerado Road
Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District
Camino Del Sur & Rancho Bernardo Road
San Dieguito & El Apajo
Linea Del Cielo & Lomas Santa Fe at Highland Drive
La Granada & Avenida De Acacias
Lago Lindo & El Montevideo
Elfin Forest Road & San Elijo Road
Harmony Grove Rd & Harmony Grove Village Pkwy
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department
West A St. & Front St.
Kettner Blvd. & W. Laurel St.
8th Ave & J St. -OR- 8th Ave & Market St.
5th Ave & University Ave
Palm Ave & Twining Ave
Cesar Chavez Pkwy & National Ave
Goldfinch St. & Washington St.
Torrey Pines Rd. & La Jolla Pkwy
4605 62nd St, San Diego, CA 92115
163 off ramp &10th Ave
Euclid Ave & Imperial Ave
Torrey Pines Rd. & Girard Ave
El Cajon Blvd. & 805 Fwy
Sunset Cliffs Blvd. & West Point Loma Blvd
41st St. & University Ave.
I-15 Freeway at Adams Avenue
S. 32nd St. & Harbor Dr.
Kemper St. & Midway Dr.
Mission Bay Dr. & Garnet Ave
Nimitz Blvd & Rosecrans St
Linda Vista Road & Comstock Street
Del Mar Heights Rd & Carmel Country Rd
Denver St & Clairemont Dr
54th St. & Krenning St.
Clairemont Mesa Blvd. & Genessee Ave
Kearny Villa Road & Aero Drive
W. San Ysidro Rd & Cottonwood Rd
Hollister St. & Coronado Ave
Camino Rico & College Ave
Alta View Dr. & S. Woodman St.
Rancho Bernardo Rd & Bernardo Center Dr.
Navajo Rd. & Cowls Mtn. Blvd.
Eastgate Mall & Genesee Ave
Spring Canyon Rd & Scripps Poway Pkwy
Camino Ruiz & Mira Mesa Blvd.
Santo Rd. & Tierrasanta Blvd.
Poway Rd at I-15 Southbound Ramp
Scranton Rd & Mira Mesa Blvd.
Highland Ranch Rd & World Trade Dr.
Otay Mesa Rd & Piper Ranch Rd
Black Mtn. Rd & Mira Mesa Blvd.
Northside Dr. & Fenton Marketplace Driveway
Fenton Pkwy and Rio San Diego Dr.
Camino Del Sur & Carmel Valley Rd.
Sychar Rd. & Skyline Dr.
Solana Beach Fire Department
Lomas Santa Fe Drive & I-5 Freeway
Solana Hills Drive and Lomas Santa Fe Drive
Sycuan Fire Department
Corner of Dehesa Road & Harbison Canyon Road
Valley Center Firefighters Association
Valley Center Road & Lilac Road
Cole Grade Road & Valley Center Road
Viejas Fire Department
I-8 & Tavern on & off ramps
East Victoria Drive & Alpine Boulevard
West Victoria Drive & Alpine Boulevard
Vista Fire Department
Santa Fe Drive & Vista Village Drive
Hacienda & Melrose Drive
CAL FIRE and San Diego County Fire Authority Weekend Boot Drives on March 3 and 4
Lyons Valley Road & Skyline Truck Trail
Don’s Market Hwy 78 & Hwy 79
Desert Ironwood Resort
South Grade Rd. & Canfield Rd
If you miss the firefighters, you can make a donation to the Burn Institute online.