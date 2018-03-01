Ex-guard charged with trying to smuggle drugs into prison

SAN DIEGO – A 49-year-old former correctional officer has been charged with scheming to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine into a California state prison in Imperial County, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in San Diego.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 3, defendant Jose Dolores Salgado of San Diego, a 23-year-veteran Calipatria State Prison, allegedly possessed heroin and over five grams of methamphetamine that he intended to smuggle into the facility.

“The indictment further alleges that Salgado conspired with other persons for an unknown amount of time to distribute narcotics into the prison,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Salgado resigned from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Jan. 5.

“Corruption within the California state prison system cannot be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said. “With the arrest today, we take another step in preserving the integrity of our justice system by ensuring that corruption is rooted out and prosecuted.”

Delgado has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. If convicted, Salgado faces five-year mandatory minimum sentences and up to life in prison for each of the two felony counts.

The case was investigated by the FBI.