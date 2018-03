SAN DIEGO — A flood of new rental bikes hit San Diego streets in recent months, and the variety of options has left would-be cyclists with plenty of rental options.

Here’s how the basic prices shake out:

Decobike

$20 for one month of unlimited 30-min rides

$5 per 30 min

Limebike

$1 per 30 min

Ofo

$1 per 30 min

Mobike

$1 per 30 min