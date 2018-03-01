Bike-share industry could hurt local businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Kevin White has been running his beach rental business, K-Dub's Beach Rentals, for a little more than a year.

“We’re just starting to get the foot in the door, our name is being spread. Next thing you know we see all these bikes,” said White.

He is referring to the dockless bike-sharing bikes that have rolled into beach communities where White rents his bikes.

“I’m all for more bikes, less cars – but this is kind of over the top," said White.

A handful of bike-share companies have launched in San Diego after the city gave the go-ahead just last week.

“We’re getting ready to take a hit – not sure if we can compete with a multi-million dollar business," White said.

White and many locals say the bikes and scooters have become an eyesore.

“There’s a couple on my street somebody rode then left leaning up against a palm tree. I expect about in about 6 months half will be in the river bed," said one Ocean Beach resident.

Other riders told FOX 5 they use the rentals almost every day.

It is too early to tell what bike-sharing will mean for local bike rental businesses.

But White is trying to fight back -- with a special offer for customers.

“If they mention dockless bikes, no dockless bikes – they get 20 percent off," said White.