× Anti-Defamation League offers reward for racist graffiti arrest at Rancho Bernardo High

SAN DIEGO — The Anti-Defamation League announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people behind hateful and threatening graffiti at Rancho Bernardo High School last Monday.

The graffiti had contained references to the recent Florida shooting, threats of a shooting on the San Diego campus and racist symbols.

The ADL reward will match the high school’s own $1,000 offer for information.

“We hope this reward facilitates the quick apprehension of whoever is behind this hateful vandalism” said Tammy Gillies, ADL San Diego Regional Director. “The graffiti, which included a swastika and ‘KKK’ imagery impacts the entire community. We also know that, in the Jewish community, the swastika is a particularly troubling and hurtful symbol. We commend the San Diego Police Department for investigating these hateful acts.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to speak directly with the San Diego Police Department or Rancho Bernardo High School administration.