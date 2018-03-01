All traffic courts now require appointments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – San Diegans needing to take care of a traffic ticket in person will need to make an appointment.

Starting Thursday, traffic court divisions throughout San Diego County will require a prescheduled appointment for courtroom appearances, including the initial appearance date that appears on the ticket.

The move is designed to make the traffic court appearance process more efficient for court users, according to Superior Court officials.

The Central Traffic Court in Kearny Mesa has been an appointment-based system for three years. The East, South and North county locations will now adopt the same system.

"With the large volume of cases inherent to traffic court and the reduction of court staff, maintaining court calendars and scheduling appearances, via appointment, is the best way the court can effectively serve the public," officials stated.

There are several methods for scheduling an appointment listed on the county courthouse website.