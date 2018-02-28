Police identify victim and suspect in murder that prompted weekend SWAT search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Police Department has identified the man fatally shot in a 24 Hour Fitness parking lot on Sunday as 27-year-old Alexander Mazin -- and they've identified his suspected killer as 41-year-old Ernesto Castallenos Martinez.

The shooting, which occurred just before 11 a.m. on the 3600 block of Midway Drive, prompted a six-hour SWAT search at a North Park apartment building where Martinez was believed to be located. Police had determined that he was a "recent acquaintance" of Mazin and identified him as their lone suspect.

But after six hours of calling for Martinez from outside the building and ultimately searching the apartment, it was determined that the suspect wasn't there. Police said today that Martinez remains on the loose.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

32.741810 -117.235276