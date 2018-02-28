Women suspected of asking victims to cash fraudulent checks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two women suspected in a series of check fraud and commercial burglary cases.

On January 10, two female suspects wearing medical scrubs targeted victims in various Bank of America locations in Carlsbad, according to police. During the scams, one suspect was the driver and the other contacted the victim in the parking lot, asking the victim to cash a check, usually in the amount of $4,900. The suspect then promised to pay the victim $40 for their help. A few days later, the victims learned the checks were returned as fraudulent.

Investigators found that both suspects targeted victims at several Bank of America locations throughout San Diego County.

The total estimated loss was determined to be $44,000.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Carlsbad Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit at 760-931-2173 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.