Police release suspect photos in $500,000 Fashion Valley heist

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down ten suspects that made away with $500,000 worth of merchandise in a Fashion Valley Mall burglary spree last month.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and SDPD are asking the public to help identify and locate the suspects, circulating new surveilance photos of the individuals they believe are responsible for the crime.

The suspects, dressed in hooded sweatshirts and gloves, pulled up to the mall in three vehicles with paper plates, forced their way inside the Hermes De Paris store using a pry bar and made away with purses, jewelry and clothing on Jan. 21.

Their vehicles were described by police as a white Chevy Suburban and two blue sedans.

The suspects may also be related to a statewide series of high-end department store burglaries, police said.

Anyone with information on this case should call San Diego Police Department’s Western Division at (619) 692-4800 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.