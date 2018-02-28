More rain and snow in store as weekend storm closes in

SAN DIEGO — A second winter storm is headed for San Diego County this weekend, with the National Weather Service predicting about half an inch of rain along the coast and up to two inches further inland.

The storm, due Friday and Saturday, could also drop a new layer of snow in mountain communities.

Forecasters expect the system to be warmer than Tuesday’s storm, with a snow level of about 6,000 feet. Earlier this week, snow fell in areas with an elevation as low as 3,000 feet.

That storm set notably low maximum temperatures across the county, with a high of 56 degrees in El Cajon tying the record for that date’s low maximum set last year.

A high of 49 in Alpine tied the record set in 1962, and 55 in Vista broke the record of 57 set in 2001.

Forecasters said the chilly weather will continue through at least Sunday.