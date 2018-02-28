Court hears opening statements in Rebecca Zahau wrongful-death lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A judge heard opening statements today in a civil wrongful-death lawsuit surrounding the high-profile case of Rebecca Zahau, the woman found naked and hanging from the second-story balcony of a Coronado mansion in 2011.

Zahau's death was ruled a suicide, but the wrongful-death suit that opened today blames her boyfriend's brother for her death.

That man, Adam Shacknai, appeared in court for the first time today. His accusers have alleged that the Memphis tugboat captain physically and sexually assaulted Zahau before staging an elaborate suicide scene in the mansion to mask the crime.

But the Shacknai family and their attorneys have called the lawsuit "frivolous," claiming there is no credible evidence linking him to the death.

Two days before Zahau died, her boyfriend’s 6-year-old son fell over a stairway railing while under her care. Authorities speculated Zahau killed herself because she was distraught over his declining condition. He died in a hospital three days later.

Because it is a civil case, Shacknai cannot receive time in prison, regardless of the proceedings' outcome. The trial is expected to continue for at least a month.