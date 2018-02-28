Carlsbad Flower Fields open Thursday

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Flower Fields in Carlsbad will officially open to the public Thursday for its 2018 season.

Every spring, visitors flock to the attraction to enjoy 50 colorful acres of Tecolote Ranunculus flowers adorning the rolling hillsides of Carlsbad Ranch.

But the Flower Fields reminds visitors that for the time being, they should expect to see more green than the vibrant variety of colors.

On Saturday, the Flower Fields posted a photo on Facebook with the caption, “The buds are breaking! Although we open on Thursday, March 1st…keep in mind that the majority of our fields are still pretty green.”

The fields, located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 1 through May 13.

