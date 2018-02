Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- FOX 5's Wine Guy Will Burtner announced the winners of the 2018 Winey Awards Wednesday on the FOX 5 Morning News.

The annual viewers-choice awards recognize some of the best local wines and wineries of the year.

The winners are...

Best White Wine: Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

Best Red Wine: La Crema Pinot Noir

Best Local Winery: Orfila Winery

Best Local Brewery: Mother Earth, Vista